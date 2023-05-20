Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said that the Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s administration in which he served as deputy governor began the sales of government properties in the state.

According to the incumbent governor in a recent viral audio, allegedly reacting to the purported moves by the incoming government of Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to probe all sales of government property by the Ganduje administration.

It will be recalled that the transition committee set up by Yusuf, allegedly a protege of Kwankwaso, has issued “public warnings” to developers that bought government properties to stop developing or working on the properties, hinting at plans to review such sales when the governor-elect is sworn in on May 29.

While reacting to these statements by the governor-elect, Governor Ganduje said sale of government properties was nothing new and that the governor-elect should go and ask his political father (referring to Kwankwaso) on how they began the policy.

“If I am to call out names of senior government workers and politicians that bought government houses, we can spend the night counting.”

It will also be recalled that Governor Gabduje was Kwankwaso’s deputy for two terms of 1999-2003 and 2011-2015 before succeeding him in 2015 but were, however, fell out shortly into his first term.

Ganduje, in the now viral audio, could be heard saying, “Kwankwaso and Ganduje’s government, we are the ones who brought that policy, we sold out houses, most of them to workers, some to politicians.

“This is nothing new. I worked in Abuja, I resided in a government house and at last, the federal government sold it to me.”

“From the Federal to state level, the government is no longer building houses for its workers to reside. The ones it has have been sold to workers. It is nothing new.

“They are saying that we have sold government houses not knowing that his father in politics, his grandfather in politics was the one who started selling government houses.

Ganduje, however, challenged that “if he said it’s not true, let him go to a radio station, and will get the list of the government houses his grandfather sold. Government houses that his father in politics sold out. This is not the time to enter that chapter.





According to him,”Sale of government properties was “nothing new”, adding that “it has not started now, will not stop now and it is not a crime.”

