Court nullifies APC primary election in Kwara

The Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State has nullified the primary election by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Isin/Oke-Ero/Ekiti/Irepodun federal constituency of Kwara State.

It also nullified the candidacy of Hon. Raheem Olawuyi Ajulo-opin for the 2023 election in the Isin/Oke-Ero/Ekiti/Irepodun federal constituency of the state.

Justice Mohammed Sani, while delivering a judgment in Ilorin on Wednesday, declared Oluwasegun Adebayo as the winner of the election and thus affirmed him as the APC candidate for the 2023 election of the party in the Isin/Oke-Ero/Ekiti/Irepodun Federal Constituency of the House of Representatives.

Adebayo in the suit filed before the Court said Ajulo-Opin had sought to get the Kwara South APC Senate nomination and he had participated in the primary election that eventually produced Senator Lola Ashiru as the winner.

Reacting to the court judgment, Adebayo described his victory as good news, while noting that it was a victory for all.

He urged APC members in the state to come together and work for the victory of all candidates of the party in the 2023 general elections.

Calling the APC in the state “one big family”, Adebayo said, “it is time for fence-mending and reconciliation”.





“All I can say is to thank God Almighty, who always keeps His words and stands in support of His people. It is a victory for all. I want to beg all party members to note that we are one big family.

“The next course of action is fence-mending and reconciliation because we are one big family. We must ensure all our party candidates earn the victory in the 2023 general election. I urge all our party members to please make this a priority”, he said.