Court disagree with suit filed against Hon Ndakene

An Abuja upper area court on Thursday disagreed with the Lawyers of Mahmud Babako, who sought to commence trial in the court based on an allegation of certificate forgery against Honourable Ahmed Ndakene, the Honourable Member representing Edu/Moro/Patigi Federal Constituency in Kwara State.

Mahmud Babako, the Complainant in the case, contested and lost elections into the House of Representatives in the just concluded 2019 General elections.

However, the court has admonished the complainant to toe the line of peace, as it will only do that which is just and proper. The court, thereafter, adjourned to take a look at the objections and submissions made by Ndakene’s legal team.

Efforts by Babako’s Lawyers to convince the court to put Hon. Ndakene in the dock and try him were rebuffed by the exposition of the law on the matter by Ndakene’s legal team. Ndakene argued that neither Babako nor his Lawyers posses the power to try him without following the proper procedures for instituting criminal matters in court.

Honourable Ndakene was released by the Court to face his Legislative duties while the case was adjourned to the 11th day of June 2020 for the ruling.

Recall that Babako in a bid to obtain Bench warrant against Hon Ndakene ensured that he was detained by the Court, and deliberately refused to serve a court summons on the Honourable to notify him of the proceedings in order to incur the wrath of the court which will then order his arrest and detention.

The good people of Edu/Moro/Patigi Federal Constituency, who are the direct beneficiaries of Hon. Ndakene’s projects, trooped out in their numbers to show their solidarity and support.

They, however, prayed for God’s protection on him and urged him not to be distracted by the antics of enemies of progress.

