Over 1000 Boko Haram militants killed in battle, says Burutai

• as Army trains officers on handling new war equipment

By  Ishola Michael - Bauchi 
Nigerian Army, terrorist
Not fewer than 1,015 Boko Haram militants have lost their lives in the last two months as they engaged Nigerian troops in battles in the North-East while there has been no major terrorist activity in the zone during the period under review.
The declaration was made by the Acting Director, Army  Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa while addressing the Press in Bauchi on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Tukur Yusuf Burutai who was in Bauchi Wednesday evening.
He said, “For the last four months, we have not had any major case of terrorist activity. What we have majorly is terrorist inactivity as if they are non-existent. Just last week when the Chief of Army staff addressed Soldiers, Officers and even the Governor of Borno state was there during the Sallah lunch with troops, he mentioned that in the last two months, over 1,015 terrorists were neutralized. And that is a big success”. 

 

Sagir Musa added that “This is translated in the fact that we have not seen any major terrorist activity in the northeast at the moment” opining that the training would have a serious impact in the battle against terrorists in Nigeria assuring that after the first batch of the training more soldiers would undergo the similar course.
He urged members of the public to continue to provide useful information to the Nigerian army on any suspected terrorist activities so that they can respond in good time.
The training was part of efforts to consolidate on the gains of the Nigerian Army’s fight against Boko Haram terrorism in the North-East on how to operate the new battle tanks and other sophisticated war equipment acquired by the federal government and the army to combat the terrorists.
The Army Spokesperson then explained that there were 155 students undergoing the course on how to handle the newly acquired battle tanks saying the new war equipment were purchased to enable soldiers to crush the remnants Boko Haram terrorists in the region.
The Chief of Army Staff declared the training opened Wednesday evening in Bauchi at the Nigerian Army Armored School and also inspected the living accommodation of the Officers which was destroyed by a rainstorm at the Shadawanka Barracks as well as the new officers quarters named, ‘Tukur Yusuf Buratai Village’ currently under construction at the Barracks.
The sudden visit to the sites is a reflection of the COAS’ disposition of placing troops’ Welfare and training as his topmost priority as construction and renovation of accommodation for personnel of the Nigerian Army is equally ongoing in most of the Nigerian Army Barracks like in Lagos, Jos, Enugu and Portharcourt among others just as some have already been completed and commissioned.

 

