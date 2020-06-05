FRSC redeploys 119 senior officers

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has approved the redeployment of 119 Officers of the ranks of Assistant Corps Marshals, Corps Commanders, Deputy Corps Commanders and intermediate ranks.

Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement by Chief Route Commander, (CRC) Media, Mr Sanni Abdullahi on Friday in Abuja, said that the redeployment takes effect from June 12.

He said that it was in pursuant to the recent promotion of senior officers by the FRSC Board and the need to reposition the officers for more efficiency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the affected officers include:

“Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Mr Hyginus Fuomsuk, former ACM, Federal Operations to take over from Mr Victor Nwokolo as ACM Command Administration and Strategy (CAS) at the National headquarters (RSHQ).

“Mr Victor Nwokolo is now Zonal Commanding Officer RS8 Ilorin. Mr AA Nwaka, the outgoing Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO), RS8 Ilorin is now the ACM in charge of Institutions Coordination, RSHQ.

“While Mr Kugu Ismaila formerly the Sector Commander Nasarawa State is now ACM Administration, RSHQ.

“Others are Mr Francis Udoma the outgoing Sector Commander Imo State who is to take over as Zonal Commanding Officer RS9 Enugu,” he said.

Oyeyemi noted that the newly promoted Assistant Corps Marshal, Mr Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, remained in charge of Public Education as ACM Public Education.

He added that ACM, Mr Hyginus Omeje who was formerly the Sector Commander, Lagos State is now ACM Federal Operations in the Operations Department at the national headquarters.

“Mr OC Olalade, former Sector Commander Ogun State is to take over as Commandant, FRSC Academy, Udi from ACM, Mr Jonas Awgu who has been redeployed as Zonal Commanding Officer, RS4 Jos Zonal Command.

“Mr Shehu Iliyasu, the Corps Procurement Officer retains his position as ACM Procurement while Mr Benjamin Anafa, former Head of Section, Monitoring and Evaluation, RSHQ is now ACM Monitoring and Evaluation,” he said.

The corps marshal added that apart from Enugu, Ilorin, Benin, Port Harcourt, Jos, Bauchi and Abuja Zonal Commands, all other Zonal Commanding Officers remained in their respective areas of authority.

“Expectedly, out of the 37 Sector Commanders, 17 retained their positions while the remaining 20 State Sector commands were affected.

“Corps commanders posted to the affected Sector Commands include; Mr AT Hassan ,Ondo, Mr YD Dio, Yobe Mr Y Abdullahi , Bauchi, Mr EF, Akinlade Ekiti, Mr OI Akporo Plateau.

“Mr AO Ogungbemide, Lagos, Mr R Ogom, Bayelsa and Mr OS Ochi, Akwa Ibom, among others,” he said.

Oyeyemi said that Deputy Corps Commanders that were redeployed include the Deputy Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Mccharm Sambo who is now the Deputy Corps Commander in charge of Logistics, FCT Sector Command.

He added that the acting Corps Provost, Mr Anume Osuampe is now the Deputy Corps Commander in charge of Operations in the FCT.

He urged the officers to remain steadfast in their commitment and dedication to duty and to share in the FRSC vision of making Nigerian roads safer for motorists.

(NAN)

