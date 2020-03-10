Coronavirus: Why Nigerians must be cautious

THE latest Coronavirus epidemic, which originated from China, is already going round the world.

Just recently, Nigeria recorded its first outbreak and the country’s health authorities are already working hard to ensure the disease does not spread beyond the index patient.

According to researchers, Coronavirus is part of a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from common cold to more severe health challenges like respiratory problem, fever, cough, shortness of breath, pneumonia, kidney failure, and even death.

At the moment, Coronavirus has spread to countries like Italy, South Korea, Iran, Brazil, among others, and it is important that the spread is curbed, especially in Nigeria.

While a lot is still unknown about this virus, it is important for Nigerians to maintain good hygiene in order to defeat the virus.

Some recommendations made to defeat the virus include, regular washing of hands with soap and water, covering of mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, avoiding anyone with symptoms of respiratory illnesses, washing thoroughly before cooking meat and eggs.

Nigerians should also cooperate with medical workers and report any type of feverish symptoms around us with a high level of alertness in our surroundings.

The government should also do more to ensure that our border posts, especially the airports, are well manned by qualified health workers who will be able to detect and prevent infected people from entering into the country.

Pelumi Alani,

Ibadan.