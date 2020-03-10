VIDEO: Ex-emir Sanusi reacts to removal

Sanusi reacts to removal in this latest video

“The throne of an emir is not permanent, every king and leader should know this, If it were a permanent throne, I wouldn’t have been the emir of Kano”, Sanusi said in a video posted on Social Media Monday evening.

He added, “Before I came, someone was the emir and before him someone else was there, therefore, it’s nothing that would shock anybody.”

“Whenever God says your time on the throne is over if you don’t leave with your legs, people will carry your body out of the palace.”

Sanusi insisted that the most important thing to a leader is a sound and peaceful end, “therefore I thank God that brings to me a peaceful end without any rancour or chaos”.

“We thank the prophets, Imans, those who have been behind us all these years. We call on the entire Umah to remain in peace.

“Any person who succeeds me should be accepted by the people of Kano so he can end well.

“God does not make a mistake, whatever he gives is the best, and today don’t be disturbed, whatever thing that God started, it is the end we hope for and may God help this to end well.

“We thank the entire Muslims who have been supporting us year by year, the entire people of Kano and may god help them to continue to live in peace. May God give us a good leader and give our land back to us.

“We leave you people with sweetheart and thanks.”