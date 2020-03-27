Coronavirus: Nine suspected cases in Kano test negative

Kano state Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, has confirmed that all the nine Coronavirus suspects samples taken for tests have returned negative.

This was just as he disclosed that the government has dumped the Yargaya Isolation Center for lack of basic equipment for a Pfizer built hospital.

He made the assertion on Friday at a press briefing, saying Yargaya isolation centre had been publicized as fully ready for COVID 19 outbreak management but was subsequently rejected after series of investigations exposed the unreadiness of the centre.

He, however, disclosed that the State Governor, Ganduje has now approved the Dawakin Kudu Pfizer Isolation Centre which is a 70-bed facility.

Dr Tsanyawa told newsmen that the Yargaya centre could have been managed if there was an emergency, noting that “ if there is any patient with COVID-19, we will have still managed the Yargaya Isolation centre”.

According to him, Ganduje government is doing a lot to ensure that Kano is free from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

He said Ganduje has commended all health workers in the state who are working round the clock as part of the proactive measures taken against the fear and unwanted spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

