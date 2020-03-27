COVID-19: NSCDC deploys 250 personnel in Sokoto

In accordance with the Commandant General’s directive, the Sokoto State Command of the NSCDC is set to deploy 250 personnel across the state as part of preparations to reduce the speed spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the command public relations officer, Hamza Adamu Illeila, on behalf of state commandant and released to journalists in the state on Friday.

The statement reiterates that the NSCDC personnel will be drawn from the Crisis Management Department which includes Disaster and Medical Units respectively and will work pari passu with National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and Humanitarian Task Force for the purpose of surveillance, enforcement and response.

He further said, “the NSCDC deployment will cover all the 23 Local Governments in the state and the 250 personnel will be part of the 9,500 sourced nationwide as each state command will provide same.

The State Commandant CC Umar Musa Bala has enjoined the general public to heed to the advice and directives of the Federal Ministry of Health and Sokoto State Government taskforce as regards social distancing, washing of hands with soap and water or use of hand sanitizers in order to curb the spread of the virus.

