COVID-19: FG to use Lagos, Abuja, Liberty, Kaduna stadia, NYSC camps as isolation centres

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the use of four stadia owned by the Federal Government and also the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camps as isolation centres for the suspected cases of coronavirus.

The four stadia are the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos; the National Stadium, Abuja; the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium (formerly Liberty Stadium), Ibadan and the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Youths and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, on Friday through his twitter handle.

According to him, “Mr. President has approved for the Ministry of Youth and Sports to open and make available the stadiums in Surulere Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja and Kaduna as well as our NYSC camps nationwide for use as isolation centres as they are needed.

“We are in touch with relevant authorities to make them available. The Ministry of Youth and Sports is ready to open and make available the stadiums to erect tents. We will be touching base with relevant governments and institutions in this regard.

“We are in this together. And together we shall overcome. I call on the youths of Nigeria to be at the vanguard of dissemination of timely and accurate information via social media to Nigerians in their communities. We must ratchet up the awareness campaign for our people.”