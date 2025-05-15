Coronation Registrars retains ISO certifications

Latest News

Abisola Adigun
Coronation Registrars Limited has reaffirmed its position as a leading provider of corporate registry services following its recertification to two internationally recognised standards by the Management System Evaluation and Certification Body.

The disclosure was made in a statement on Tuesday, in which the company announced it had been recertified to ISO 22301:2019 for Business Continuity Management and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 for Information Security Management.

According to CRL, the dual certifications reinforce its commitment to robust risk management, operational resilience, and the highest standards of information security, core pillars in a sector increasingly shaped by regulatory expectations and data-driven operations. 

The Chief Technology Officer, Mobolaji Odumosu, remarked, “Re-certification is not just a stamp of approval.

It signals our long-term dedication to high governance standards and operational discipline.

It also assures our clients, shareholders, and regulators that our systems are designed to protect their interests, even in the most unpredictable of times.”

With innovative platforms such as Shareholderlive by Coronation and Coronation Virtual, the company continues to elevate the registry experience by combining technology with strong compliance frameworks.

The firm noted the certification marks as yet another stride in its mission to deliver sustainable solutions that deepen trust and efficiency in Africa’s capital markets.

 

