CORBON mulls synergy towards solutions to building collapse 

Saddened by building collapses across the country, the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON) hascalled on all stakeholders in the built environment for synergy towards sustainable solutions for the recurrent problem.

According to Chairman of CORBON, Samson AmehOpaluwah, in a statement, there was an urgent need to develop strategies to effectively enforce existing laws that regulate the planning, design, construction, and maintenance of buildings across the country.

Besides, he enjoined the public to utilise the services of builders registered according to Builders Registration Act 2004, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to manage the construction of buildings.

“Developers and building owners are advised to insist that the builder manages their building projects according to CORBON-approved regulations.

“The regulations make every site mandatory to have; a project quality management plan, project health and safety plan, construction programme, and construction methodology,” he said.

Opaluwah also prayed for the relations of the deceased of building collapse incidents, asking God’s consolation as they live with the painful loss.

He pointed out that, each time a building caved in, it diminished the nation’s dignity, and as well embarrassed all the relevant stakeholders in the built environment, noting that the recent ones, like in the past, had resulted in human and economic losses.

On the issues and remedial measures, he stated that CORBON), being the statutory body for the registration of builders, is concerned about non- adherence to established laws and statutes governing building construction in the nation.

He noted that the delivery of many building projects was bereft of professionalism, adding that regulations were compromised at will, and defaulter’s seldomly sanctioned.

“The recent ones – twice in Lagos within a week, Kano and Abuja- remind us that quackery is on the increase and must be checked immediately,’ he said, calling on all stakeholders for synergy towards sustainable solutions to the recurrent problem.

The mandatory regulatory documents, he said has committed builder to the adherence to production design and specifications at the first attempt and protection of workers and the public from hazards that may arise due to production activities.

Others are efficient management of building resources; adherence to statutory laws and codes for the development of buildings that are necessary during building construction; and adherence to tests, inspections, quality certifications, as may be required for a project.

To enforce the assurances, Opaluwah said the council of registered builders has set up the Project Monitoring and Evaluation Unit (PEMU) that comprises inspection teams for each state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The scope of their monitoring and evaluation activities is from the procurement to the execution stages of building projects.





Therefore, CORBON urges the public to cooperate with the teams during inspection visits.”

CORBON, according to Opaluwah also called on all planning and development regulatory arms of government to sanction defaulters,, saying this would serve as a significant step towards arresting the unwholesome incidences of building collapse in the country.

