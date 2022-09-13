Creating circular economy’s framework via Lagos Recycle Initiative

IN an attempt to create value from waste through reuse, reduce and recycle so that the volume of waste that goes to the dumpsite is decreased, the Lagos State Government is gradually changing the narrative of waste management in the state.

With the launch of Lagos Recycle Initiative (LRI) three years down the line, the state has stepped up its drive for the creation of circular economy where waste is seen as a resource in line with global practice.

Giving the credentials during event to commemorate three years of LRI, the Managing Director, Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Ibrahim Odumboni, said that no less than 12,500 people have been employed within the value chain of the Lagos Recycle Initiative (LRI) in three years.

Odumboni stated that the state now has 157 registered recyclers from three official recyclers who formed the pioneering stakeholders in September 5, 2019.

According to him, the values of recyclables have gone up from N15.00 in 2019 to N150 – N170 because of the understanding the value chain and the need to grow them.

With collaboration with stakeholders, the LAWMA boss assured that about 170 recycling centres would be established in the state before the end of 2023,.

He seized the occasion to issue warning to all producers who have not joined the clean-up of plastic pollution in the state to act responsibly by keying into platforms created for the same.

Applauding the on the interest in recycling, he said the interest wasn’t for money but for a sustainable environment.

While appreciating Sanwo-Olu administration for the vision, he said it was important for all stakeholders to embrace the waste sorting system to operationalise and optimise the benefits of Waste to Wealth initiative.

Again, the LAWMAN boss reiterated the williness of the state government to commence the enforcement of the waste bin directive by October 1, 2022, asking all households to possess and maintain a waste bin in their homes.

He also read the riot act to them, saying that the state authority will prosecute all defaulters to the directive.

He enjoined residents to maintain a double sorting waste system of having a general waste bin and a recycling waste bin.

“From the 1st of October this year (2022), every household must own a waste bin. It is mandatory, it is a must and it is not negotiable. You just have to have a waste bin. It is in the law of the State.

“You must have a waste bin by the 1st of October because if do not have, you will be served an abatement notice and then from the 4th of January (2023), you will stand to be prosecuted if you cannot provide evidence of your bin. You have three months to sort yourself out to get a bin for your household,” Odumboni said.





President, Lagos Recyclers Association (LAGRA), Dr Femi Adegoke, said the initiative has a fundamental development drive for waste to wealth has grown since 2019.

Managing Director, Polysmart Packaging Limited, MrWasiuBalogun, said it was important for Lagosians to optimise the deliverables of the value chain.

Executive Director, LAWMA, MrAdekunleAdebiyi, said the agency with all stakeholders is more determined to ensure that all efforts were “felt by residents across the length and breadth of Lagos State and most importantly the environment.”

“Lagos as a whole generates an estimated volume of 13,000 metric tons of waste daily. The daily influx of people from other states in search of greener pastures has resulted in a high volume of waste generation with plastics accounting for about 17percent of this,” he said.

According to him, Indiscriminate and incessant littering of the environment with plastics has resulted in the blockage of waterways and drainages, which sometimes result in flooding, destroying properties and affecting lives.

The trend, he said, has necessitated the need recycling system to convert waste to wealth.

“Most times plastic waste ends up in the ocean, polluting it, threatening ecosystems, killing biodiversity, and poisoning the food chain.

“If this trend continues, our living and livelihood will be in jeopardy and all the dumpsites will run out of space in less than five years’ time,” he said.

