COP31 opens as leaders call for faster action on climate change

The 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP31, has opened in Antalya, Türkiye, bringing countries together to discuss ways of accelerating global action against climate change.

The conference is scheduled to run from November 9 to November 20, 2026, according to the United Nations.

The gathering comes amid growing concerns over rising global temperatures, extreme weather events, energy insecurity and the economic consequences of climate change.

Countries are expected to use the conference to review existing climate commitments and discuss measures to strengthen international cooperation.

The United Nations has described COP31 as an important opportunity to accelerate climate action and improve cooperation among governments.

A major focus of the discussions is expected to be the implementation of commitments made under the Paris Agreement, particularly efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support countries facing the effects of climate change.

Developing countries have repeatedly called for greater financial assistance to help them adapt to rising temperatures, flooding, drought and other climate-related challenges.

Climate finance remains a major point of disagreement in international negotiations, with vulnerable nations arguing that wealthy industrialised countries should provide more support because of their historical contribution to global emissions.

The transition from fossil fuels to cleaner energy sources is another major issue expected to feature in discussions.

Countries are under pressure to expand renewable energy capacity while maintaining reliable and affordable energy supplies.

The conference is also expected to address climate resilience, investment in clean technology and measures to protect communities exposed to extreme weather.

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is scheduled to lead the Antalya Leaders’ Summit on November 11 and 12, when heads of state and government will participate in the high-level segment of the conference.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is also listed among those expected to participate in the summit’s opening activities.

The conference comes at a critical time for international climate diplomacy, as governments face pressure to translate previous commitments into practical policies.

The outcome of COP31 is expected to influence discussions on climate finance, energy transition and international cooperation in the coming years.

(UN)