2027: APC intensifies grassroots mobilisation in Ondo

As part of its efforts to strengthen its electoral base ahead of the 2027 general elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has intensified grassroots mobilisation, seeking to expand its political reach and attract support in communities where opposition parties have maintained a presence.

This is just as prominent opposition figures from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) pledged to work for the victory of President Bola Tinubu and other APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.

Receiving the defectors, the Senator representing Ondo Central, Niyi Adegbonmire, said the development reflects growing confidence in the APC and its capacity to attract political stakeholders across party lines ahead of the next general elections.

He said the development demonstrated the APC’s expanding grassroots influence and growing acceptance across communities, noting that the influx of political figures from opposition parties would further strengthen its mobilisation structures ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on behalf of the new entrants, Bayo Adejuwon said their political structures and experience would be deployed to strengthen the APC’s presence in their respective communities.

He described the defectors as influential political figures in the community, saying their decision to join the APC was motivated by what they considered the party’s visible developmental strides in the area.

He said the new members were joining the party out of conviction, not for political fanfare, assuring that they would deploy their political structures and influence to advance the APC’s electoral fortunes in the 2027 elections.

Another defector, Ayo Faloyo, an indigene of Ijare, expressed satisfaction with his decision to join the APC, pledging to mobilise support for the party across his community ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Faloyo assured the party leadership that the APC would enjoy considerable support in Ijare, promising that on January 16 and February 6, his political network and supporters would work towards delivering votes for President Bola Tinubu and other party candidates.

He said the new political alignment was aimed at strengthening the party’s grassroots presence and ensuring its candidates received the support of the people.

Former State Chairman of the APC, Ade Adetimehin, urged party members to move beyond political declarations and intensify door-to-door mobilisation, saying the real test of their commitment would be their ability to deliver votes.

He stated that the defectors represented the last batch of PDP members in the ward, adding that their movement to the APC confirmed that the ruling party is fully on the ground in the area.

Adetimehin, who described the development as the best thing to happen in Igbara-Oke, urged the decampees to return to their communities and begin working in earnest, stressing that a statement must be made with votes on January 16.

He expressed confidence that Tinubu, Adegbonmire and Akingbaso would all win their elections, adding that the APC is a party for everybody, from bottom to top.

Also speaking, Tobi Ogunleye, an APC leader in Ifedore Local Council, said the defection was voluntary and not rented, noting that the decampees came from the PDP, ADC and SDP.

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Ogunleye alleged that some [text garbled in the original] in the State were moving against the interests of the candidates under the cover of a Rainbow Coalition, declaring that the gathering represented the authentic APC.

He warned that anyone working against the party’s candidates is working against the transformation agenda of Tinubu, and attributed the [text garbled in the original] of people for the ADC and the APC in the state to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

He added that with the decampees now in the APC, there is no longer any opposition in Ifedore Local Council, describing the new entrants as the backbone of the opposition in the area until their defection.