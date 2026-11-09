Federal High Court judges to begin 2026 Christmas vacation on December 21

Judges of the Federal High Court of Nigeria are to begin their 2026 Christmas vacation on Monday, December 21, 2026.

The Chief Judge of the Court, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, who announced this in Abuja on Monday, said the vacation was in line with the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4(c) of the Federal High Court (Civil) Procedure Rules, 2019.

Justice Tsoho explained that while his approved vacation would commence on Monday, December 21, 2026, it would end on Tuesday, January 5, 2027, with regular court sittings resuming on Wednesday, January 6, 2027.

A statement by the Director of Information of the Court, Dr Catherine Oby Christopher, on behalf of the Chief Judge, explained that during the vacation period, designated judicial divisions would be operational to provide judicial services to the litigating public.

The designated judicial divisions are Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Enugu.

However, the vacation judges are to entertain only matters relating to the enforcement of fundamental rights, the arrest or release of vessels, and other matters of urgent national importance, such as the trial of pre-election cases.

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According to the statement, the Abuja division will have Justices Inyang Ekwo and Obiora Egwuatu as Christmas vacation judges, while Justices Akintayo Aluko and Ogazi Nkemakonam will hold forth for Lagos.

The Port Harcourt division is to have Justices P. M. Ayua and A. T. Mohammed, while the Enugu division is to be manned by Justices Folasade Ogunbanjo and M. T. Segun-Bello.

The Chief Judge wished the Judges and workers of the Court a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year in advance.