COP31 must move from pledges to action – Ex-NCCC DG

COP31 must move beyond negotiations and pledges to concrete implementation, former Director-General of Nigeria’s National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), Nkiruka Maduekwe, has said.

Speaking in an interview on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, Maduekwe said the conference is an “implementation COP” — a test of whether countries can turn their climate commitments into real projects.

“State parties are saying, we have made these commitments; we have done this. Now we want to move from dialogue to concrete actions,” she said.

She explained that countries, including Nigeria, have submitted their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) — with Nigeria now on NDC 2.0 — as well as its Energy Transition Plan and National Adaptation Plan. The challenge, she said, is operationalising them.

“How are we going to actualise them? That is what this COP is about,” Maduekwe said.

She noted that COP31 has been structured around thematic days — including energy, transport, agriculture, and finance — to allow countries to show what they are doing in each sector and to secure partnerships and support to scale up their NDCs.

Maduekwe identified three key takeaways for Nigeria from COP31.

First, at the subnational level, states must use COP to find partners to scale up what they are already doing.

She pointed to the strong showing of Nigerian states at this year’s COP and the recent national climate ranking in which one state emerged second as evidence that there is space for states to do more on climate action.

“Participating as a subnational in the UNFCCC COP is about getting partners to scale what you are doing at the subnational level,” she said.

Second, in the negotiations, Nigeria must continue to push—alongside the African Group of Negotiators and the G77 and China — for more adaptation finance.

“There has been an increase, but can we get more support in that area?” she asked.

She also said Nigeria should push for more grants instead of loans, arguing that the country cannot continue to take on debt to fund climate action.

Third, Nigeria must build the institutional capacity to deliver on its climate plans.

“We talk about bankable projects, but do we really understand what that means?” she asked. “Do we have the capacity in the ministries, departments and agencies to actualise these plans?”

She said Nigeria must also amplify what it is already doing at home, particularly as climate finance shrinks following the withdrawal of the United States from climate funding commitments.

With development partners saying they do not have enough resources, she said the private sector must fill part of the gap—but only if government creates the right environment.

“Private sector wants a guaranteed space to do what they need to do. They don’t want state interference. They want to know they can bring in their money and take out their money,” Maduekwe said.

“They want policy, guidelines, and regulation guiding that space. They want to know that you know what you want, and you have state leadership and state ownership of projects.”

Maduekwe also disclosed her new assignment in Abia State.

She said Governor Alex Otti appointed her as the State Project Coordinator for the European Investment Bank-assisted Nigeria Climate Adaptation, Erosion, and Watershed Project.

“The project is supporting Abia State to address erosion control and watershed management in the state,” she said.