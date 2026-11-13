TSA agent finds live snakes in luggage at California airport

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers have discovered two live snakes concealed inside a passenger’s checked luggage at Ontario International Airport in California, United States.

The reptiles were found during a routine security inspection in October after X-ray images of the bag showed what appeared to be a rope.

However, officers discovered that the object was actually two live snakes hidden inside a pillowcase, according to the TSA.

TSA Officer Benjamin Andrade-Carillo, who first handled the pillowcase, said he immediately realised that the item was alive and alerted his supervisor.

“When I realized the item in my hand was alive, I told myself, ‘I need to escalate this immediately,'” Andrade-Carillo said.

Supervisory TSA Officer Suggey Flores then examined the pillowcase and noticed movement inside it.

Flores said he felt the material tense up and begin moving as he inspected it.

“I have held snakes before, so I wasn’t too spooked,” Flores said. “I was more impressed, because it’s not something you see every day.”

Following the discovery, security screening operations in the immediate area were temporarily suspended because officers could not determine the species of the snakes or whether they were venomous.

“Safety was a concern because we didn’t know what kind of snakes they were,” Flores said. “They could have been venomous.”

Airport police subsequently took possession of the luggage and moved it to the airline ticketing area, where the passenger removed the reptiles and handed them to a family member who was not travelling.

The TSA said the bag was screened again after the snakes had been removed, allowing the passenger to continue the journey.

According to the Los Angeles TSA Coordination Center, the passenger claimed the snakes were pets and said he had previously travelled with them on another airline.

Andrade-Carillo said the discovery was unusual during his two years of service.

“In my two years of service, I had not found anything like this,” he said, recalling a separate incident in San Diego involving a passenger who attempted to carry live lobsters onto a plane.

The TSA has advised travellers intending to fly with pets to contact their airlines before departure to understand the relevant rules and requirements.

The agency’s advice is intended to help passengers avoid unexpected problems during airport security checks and ensure that animals are transported in accordance with airline policies.

(CBS News)