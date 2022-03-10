Convention: APC unveils power sharing across zones

Latest News
By Paul Omorogbe
THE All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker/extraordinary convention planning committee, on Wednesday, released its zoning of national offices ahead of the convention fixed for March 26. The zoning committee headed by the Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazak, had submitted its report to the acting chairman of the party, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State on Tuesday. 

A total of 66 positions are up for grabs at the convention, with each of the six geopolitical zone allocated an equal number of offices. 

The list confirmed the zoning of national chairman to the North-Central geopolitical zone, where, incidentally the Niger State governor and acting national chairman hails from. The zone will equally produce the deputy national secretary, deputy national legal adviser and the deputy national publicity secretary of the party. 

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, South-East and the South-South lost out in the power game for the position of national secretary, as it was zoned to the South-West. 

Investigation revealed that while certain chieftains of the party were scheming to get the office retained in the South-South, the South-East governors of Imo and Ebonyi were plotting to secure the office for the zone. 

Aside the office of the national secretary, the offices of national youth leader and the deputy national auditor were zoned to the SouthWest. 

The South-South geopolitical zone will produce the national publicity secretary, national women leader, deputy national treasurer and the deputy national welfare secretary. The South-East is expected to produce deputy national chairman (South), national treasurer, national welfare secretary and the deputy national organising secretary. 

The North-East will produce deputy national chairman (North) and the national auditor in the substantive National Working Committee to emerge during the convention. 

The North-West has the positions of national legal adviser and national organising secretary zoned to it while the Federal Capital Territory has the office of national disabled leader zoned to it. Inaugurating the convention committee, Governor Sani Bello appealed to them to deliver on their assignment conscientiously, while he promised that the caretaker committee would stick to the March date to produce a new National Working Committee. Zonal officers are expected to emerge at zonal congresses in each of the geopolitical zones. 

