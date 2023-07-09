The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman of Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi Barr. Friday Agbom on Sunday, defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Agbom disclosed this when he led some stakeholders of his council on a courtesy visit to the member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency, Hon. Chinedu Ogah in his Abakaliki residence.

According to Agbom, he alongside other PDP stakeholders from his council said they abandoned PDP to APC following the good governance of the State Governor Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru.

Shortly after Agbom announced his defection to APC, Tribune online gathered that Agbom was suspended by the ward executives of PDP who passed a vote of no confidence on him and accused him of anti-party activities.

In a suspension letter dated 28/3/2023 signed by Chibueze Nwakpa and Roseline Nwokah, Chairman and Secretary of Iwuator Idembia Ward of the PDP, the party said that it has lost confidence in Agbom.

“The Ikwuator Idembia ward Executives of the People’s Democratic Party upon complaints from patty members from our ward and from our observation regarding anti-party activities by Barr. Friday Agbom (Ezza South LGA party Chairman) Mr Nwoye Ogechi Samuel.

Ifeanyi Nelson Nworie and their open participation in and support for the APC in Ikwuator Idembia ward and across hereby decide as follows.

“That vote of no confidence is hereby passed on Barr Friday Agbon, Nwoye Ogechi Samuel and Ifeanyi Nelson Nwore and accordingly ard hereby suspended indefinitely as members of the People’s Democratic Party.

“That their suspension is with immediate effect regarding their anti-party activities and such other conduct breaching public peace and unity of the People’s Democratic party in Ikwuator Idembia ward and across the LGA.

“That while their suspension subsists, their membership of the People’s Democratic Party is suspended as stated above

“That Ikwuator Idembia ward, Ezza South LGA and Ebonyians are called upon to withdraw all party affiliations with the listed party degenerates”, the party stated.

Responding, Ogah thanked the decampees for taking the decision to join the APC which he described as a moving train and largest party in Africa.

“This is just internal reception for these new members and we shall be welcoming them officially to the party at the Onueke office”

“You have taken the right decision because this is your party and the right party that has contributed in no small measure to the development of the state and Nigeria ”

“The party needs young people who would assist to build and develop a formidable society and also work for the progress and success of the party at all levels”

” This government is for the youth and this is the time for Nigeria to have the right leadership. Leaders of the government are looking forward to good talent and that is what we need in the country”, he stated.

Others present during the visit included the commissioner for Peace, border and Conflict Resolution, Dr Ilang Donatus, the Director General of the Chinedu Ogah campaign team, and Chinedu Nwali.

