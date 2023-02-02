The new Air Force Commodore of the Nigerian Air force, 671 Detachment, Air Commodore Ibitayo Ajiboye, has said that the continuation of the existing cordial relationship with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) will enhance intelligence gathering and collaboration.

Commodore Ajiboye said this during a courtesy visit to the Oyo State Command of the NSCDC at its headquarters in Ibadan.

He commended the activities of the NSCDC in tackling insecurity in the state and the Corps’ commitment to protecting critical national assets and infrastructure in the state.

Responding, the state Commandant of civil defence, Michael Adaralewa expressed appreciation for the visit of the new Air Commodore at a time the nation is preparing for the general elections.

Adaralewa promised to use the existing synergy between the security agencies in the state to promote the relative peace enjoyed by the state residents.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PDP, APC Fight Over Buhari’s Visit To Kano

THE leading political parties in Nigeria, All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), traded blames, on Monday over the attack on the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano…





Presidential Candidates Will Tell Workers Their Plans For Fuel Subsidy —NLC President

After 35 years in various leadership positions in trade union service, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, will finish his eight-year tenure on February 8, 2023, as the Congress elects a new president that will pilot its affairs. As part of his preparation to hand over NLC leadership to the next president…

Ojuelegba Tragedy: Sanwo-Olu Orders Speed Trial Of Truck Owner, Driver

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed the police to speed up their investigation of the container accident, which occurred on Sunday at Ojuelegba area of the state, killing nine people, saying that the driver of the truck and the owner, who were currently in police custody, must be prosecuted…