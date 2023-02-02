On Thursday, an unspecified number of people were killed as a moving car rammed into a busy business area along the Yenezue-gene axis of the Yenagoa-Mbiama highway in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Some eyewitnesses in the area told newsmen that the affected car, a Prado Jeep was at a high speed on the busy road before the driver lost control and rammed into a boutique, leaving many people in critical condition.

They stated that the driver appeared to be drunk judging from how he drove and the subsequent loss of control in the steering.

According to them, the occupants of the boutique and those in the nearby shops have been rushed to the hospital.

When newsmen visited the scene, the affected car was still in the shop, while the driver and the victims were evacuated for emergency treatment.

Also, The Nigeria Police Force officials have cordoned off the area, while a rescue operation is ongoing.

A police spokesman in Bayelsa State, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the accident, said the number of casualties is ascertained.