The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu on Thursday pledged employment opportunities for job seekers in Osun state if voted as the next president of the country.

The APC national leader who made the pledge at the party campaign rally organized by the state chapter of the party for his election for the position at Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, in Osogbo stated that, if voted in, his administration would establish industries that would take care of their joblessness.

He said, “you that have gone to the university and have gotten degrees, separately, we will provide jobs for you.

“They didn’t send you to schools to suffer in vain, you will prosper, you will become lawyers, doctors and great people. The ones they are saying, we have seen it.”

While speaking on PDP, Tinubu said, “they use a small thing to try them. We tried you to be in government but you are causing a crisis and attacking our members in APC.

“We have been fighting ever since, we fought for three years for Aregbesola before we got it from the PDP in the state. Or have you forgotten? You won’t suffer.

“The PDP came through the backdoor. They came through the kitchen to Steal our clothes but, we are going to get our clothes back from them. I am coming back,” he concluded.

Also speaking at the event, the immediate past governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, appreciated the people of the state for standing solidly with him in the struggling band and charged them to keep the tempo.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE