Constitution review: Group demands creation of Aba State

A group under the auspices of the Aba State Movement have demanded the creation of Aba State out of the existing Abia State in the South East of Nigeria.

Making their presentation to the Senator Orji Uzo Kalu led South-East zone, Senate Committee on Constitutional Review held in Owerri, the First Attorney General of Abia State, Chief Theo Nkire said that their report was anchored on the Ohaneze committee report that recommended the creation of Aba State.

On the report jointly signed by the Committee Chairman, Prof.Chigozie Ogbu and the Secretary, Barr. Uche Chukwu, the leader of the Aba State Movement, Elder Emmanuel Adaelu said that the body made their presentation to the committee on constitutional review on the case for the creation of Aba State which the Ohaneze Committee confirmed in its report to the South-East Governors Forum.

He said that Aba State Movement aligned completely with the Ohanaeze Committee’s recommendation, as an independent body before which all groups agitating for a state in the South East fully participated in by making presentations to it.

Elder Emmanuel Adaelu commended the Ohanaeze State Committee on the creation of state for the thorough job it completed with the submission of a report to the South-East Governors Forum.

He said: “the Committee did a great job. It went through the tons of documents the 11 proposed areas for state creation submitted to it. Among the documents required were evidence that the proposed areas had complied with constitutional requirements for state creation in Sections 8 and 9,” 85, said in Aba.”

The leader expressed delight by the final recommendation of the Committee to the South-East Governors Forum to enable its transmission to the National Assembly through Executive Bill as promised by President Muhammadu Buhari when an Ohanaeze delegation visited him in November 2017.

Elder Adaelu, who has been involved in the Aba State Movement for more than four decades, said that the committee in its letter of 18 October 2021 to Governor Dave Umahi, Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum stated, “The Committee considered the merit for the creation of Aba and Adada States respectively, resolved and recommended for the creation of Aba State, with 12 members supporting, and 5 abstaining.”

He said that the Committee also recommended that any other state creation exercise in the South-East should give Adada State priority.

