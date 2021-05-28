Police call on boat operators in Niger to ensure safety precautions while on transit

Niger State Police Command has called on commercial boat operators in the state to always ensure strict compliance with safety precautions such as wearing of live jackets and avoid overloading of boats with passengers and goods, while on transit.

The command stated this in a statement made available to Journalists on Friday in Minna by its Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abiodun Wasiu.

The statement by the Police was coming on the heels of an unfortunate incident of boat mishap that occurred on 26/05/2021 at about 1120hrs, along Tunga Na-Ilo village of Borgu Local Government Area of the state.

The statement, however, disclosed that preliminary investigation revealed that the boat conveyed about one hundred and fifty (150) passengers on board from Tunga-Mairakumi village, Borgu LGA, heading to Wara Market of Kebbi State, adding, that the boat capsized around Tunga Na-Ilo village of Borgu within the council area.

DSP Wasiu Abiodun said, “a joint team of Marine Police and local fishermen were immediately dispatched to the scene for search and rescue.”

He added that so far, about twenty-six (26) persons have been rescued and rushed to General Hospital Wara in Kebbi State, while a search operation was still ongoing with a view to rescuing the remaining victims.

