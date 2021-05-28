President Muhammadu Buhari and his predecessor in office, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, met on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to discuss the ongoing political situation in Mali.

Former President Jonathan is Special Envoy and ECOWAS mediator to the West African country.

The president used the occasion to call on the actors in the matter to come together for the peace and unity of the country.

According to President Buhari: “A situation where most parts of the country are in the hands of insurgents calls for a consensus and restoration of peace, not a further escalation of the crisis.”

Former President Jonathan had briefed the president on the current situation in Mali after meeting with the key political actors ahead of the meeting of ECOWAS leaders under the chairmanship of President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana.

He added that the meeting of the regional leaders was necessary to urgently find an acceptable solution to the current impasse in the West African nation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Buhari, Jonathan meet in Aso Rock over situation in Mali

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Buhari, Jonathan meet in Aso Rock over situation in Mali