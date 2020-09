Consider reopening schools now, NANS tells Abiodun

THE National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), South-West zone, has asked the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to consider the reopening schools.

The deputy coordinator of NANS, South-West zone, Uthman Oladimeji, in a statement said while the government has given reasons why it does not want to join its counterparts in Osun and Lagos to reopen schools now, such reasons are not tenable as the continued school closure puts the academic life and, by extension, the future of Nigerian students at peril.

The state government on Sunday said it would avoid taking uninformed decision to reopen schools because Lagos State had made an announcement to reopen schools.

The special adviser to the governor on public communications, Remmy Hazzan, was quoted to have said that the state would use empirical data available before reopening schools.

But Oladimeji maintained that Ogun State is a front liner in matters of education, and that the same passion should motivate the government towards doing everything humanly possible to make the academic sector fully functional again.

“The overall effect of continuous closure is of greater negative effect to our lives as students and citizens than the pandemic,” he said.

He said the steady decrease in the COVID-19 infection cases is a clear indication that Nigerians are beginning to adjust their lifestyles, and therefore urged the government to begin to develop practicable mechanisms, guidelines and policies that will make school reopening possibly across the board.

