Confidence to start blogging was my biggest challenge —Ambsrowan

Successful Instagram influencer, Amber Rowan, popularly known as @ambsrowan, has reiterated that to become successful in one’s endeavours does not fall on a platter of gold.

Ambsrowan shared the challenges she encountered in establishing her brand and how she conquered the stumbling block.

She said: “Confidence to start was my biggest challenge. I have always had a fear of being accepted or caring what others think. However, the big changes within our daily lives during 2020 has shown we are all going through difficult times making us focus more on ourselves rather than getting so involved in others actions.”

Aside blogging, Ambsrowan also works as a content creator for a company.

Being a content creator, she avows, “has pushed my creative boundaries and widened my vision on spotting opportunities on helping businesses grow.”

As a leading influencer on Instagram and social media generally, Ambsrowan, also draws resources from on her repertoire of experience as a cabin crew member of an airline. “Working for a large airline opened many doors for me in terms of life experience and networking,” she explains. “I have always wanted to see what else was outside of Ireland and see how others live.”

On how the brand Ambsrowan was propelled to social media prominence, she offers: “My content and being able to travel allowed me to differentiate and widen my networking skills.”

She also hints that she was about to take the Ambsrowan brand to the next level by upgrading from a blogger to entrepreneur.

“I have something in the fashion line I am working on in the pipeline,” she hints, noting that she spent the latter part of 2020 to “finalise plans and designs of my activewear collection I plan to launch this year.”

Ambsrowan who declared that she has always “wanted to have my own business or product,” further claims: “My family has entrepreneurial traits; this has influenced my attitude towards the opportunities I have come across.”

Ambsrowan further unveiled the big lessons of life she had learned in the past few years. “Life has taught me the importance of being resilient, being able to keep going especially in challenging times or situations. Secondly, I have learned to look for opportunities in any situation, and now, I know that how you react influences the outcome of any situation,” she stated.

