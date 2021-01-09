Ekiti PDP begins mobilisation ahead of next year’s guber poll

As part of efforts to have a formidable team ahead of 2022 gubernatorial election in Ekiti State, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the State, has started mobilisation of members and taking repositioning strategies ahead of the poll.

To this end, the party has tasked the executives at all levels to begin aggressive membership mobilisation to strengthen the party and make it strong to be able to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The decision was taken on Saturday at a meeting convened by the PDP State Secretary, Mrs Funmilayo Ogun with 16 local government areas and 155 ward secretaries in the state.

The meeting, which was held at the State Party Secretariat, Ajilosun, Ado-Ekiti, was attended by the Chairman of the party in the state, Bisi Kolawole and other members of the State Working Committee.

Addressing the party executives, the PDP State Chairman charged the party executives to embark on an aggressive membership drive for the party to be well-positioned to take control of the state from APC in the 2022 governorship election.

Kolawole said the meeting was unprecedented, saying this would be the first time that a secretary would organise a programme of this nature to boost the chances of the party.

“I urge the party’s secretaries to forget the style of the past and start mobilising for the party ahead of 2022 governorship election in the state.

“The ward secretaries should be responsible, know what they are doing and to always listen to the leadership of the party. Wining Ekiti back in 2022 is dear to our heart in PDP and you have critical roles to play for us to actualise this.”

The convener of the parley and former Commissioner for Works under ex-governor Ayodele Fayose, Mrs Ogun, said she called the meeting in order to charge the ward and local government secretaries on how best to perform their duties as opposition party’s scribes.

Ogun said secretaries shouldn’t work at cross purposes to their Chairmen for the party to be stable and peaceful to win elections.

She said it was the duty of the party’s scribes to render a written report of the activities of the party for better coordination and cohesion within the system.

