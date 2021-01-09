27 persons escape death in Anambra multiple road crashes

About twenty-seven people on Saturday escaped death by the whiskers when they were involved in a multiple road crashes in Anambra State.

Tribune Online learnt that the accident which involved six vehicles happened at Obosi by Slaughter of Idemili North local government area of the state.

The State Sector Education officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Edor, who confirmed the crashes in a statement, said the victims are unidentified drivers of Toyota Hiace bus with registration number UGB 16 ZQ, unidentified driver of Toyota Highlander Jeep with registration number AAA 861 FA and Unidentified driver of Toyota 4 Runner jeep with registration number YAB33TD.

Others include; an unidentified driver of Toyota Hiace bus with registration number AKL 330 XA, Unidentified driver of Volkswagen car with registration number AQ535GDD and Unidentified driver of Mercedes Benz 608 with registration number KTU 733 XZ. Eyewitness’ report indicated that the crash was due to excessive speeding and loss of control.

A total of twenty-seven persons were said to be involved in the crash comprising of eighteen female adults and nine male adults.

Three male adults sustained varying degrees of injury refused to be taken to hospital for treatment.

She said the State Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Andrew. Kumapayi, has wished the injured quick recovery and warned motorists to desist from speeding.

He further advised that motorists should watch their speed and not their time as speed thrills but kills.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…27 persons escape death 27 persons escape death

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..27 persons escape death 27 persons escape death

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE