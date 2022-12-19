Comply with ad code or be sanctioned, ARCON warns bloggers, skit makers, others

Brands and Marketing
By Akin Adewakun | Lagos
ARCON to sanction Turkish firm, Hayat Kimya, over N481m debt, Issues ARCON to NASS: Expedite action APCON changes name

THE Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has called on skit makers, comedians, influencers, content creators/producers, bloggers, vloggers and others, doing their businesses on digital media platforms,to comply with the code guiding advertising practice in the country or face sanction.

The agency, in a statement signed by its Director General, Dr. Lekan Fadolapo, of late, noting that most of the advertisements churned out by those individuals, of late,  had continued to violate the nation’s Code of Advertising practice.

It  therefore  advised  brand owners, digital agencies, secondary digital media space owners, and other advertising stakeholders in the online media platforms to always obtain pre-exposure approval of all advertisements in accordance with the advertising code and the Act setting up the agency.

“ARCON has received complaints on the advertisements, advertisng and marketing  communications activities  of skit makers, comedians, influencers, content creators/producers, bloggers, vloggers and others on the digital/online media platforms.

“Most of the advertisements exposed by this group are not only unethical with unverified claims and misinformation, but also in violation of the Nigerian Code of Advertising Practice.

“Brand owners, digital agencies, secondary digital  media space owners (bloggers, vloggers, influencers, comedians, skit makers,) and other advertising stakeholders in the digital /online media space are advised to obtain pre-exposure approval  of all advertisements, advertising and marketing communications in accordance with the Code of Advertising  Practice and the ARCON Act N0 23 of 2022.

“ARCON will take all necessary actions including sanctions and prosecution of violators of the provisions of the Act to ensure compliance,” the agency warned.

