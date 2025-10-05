Complain/Complaint, Restrain/Restraint, Constrain/Constraint

Sample 1: “If Bola Ahmed Tinubu eventually becomes Nigeria’s next president, there is every possibility that he would entertain and address the complains of the Yoruba nation agitators.” (Opinion: How Tinubu’s emergence as APC flagbearer may reduce…Opera News, 21 June, 2022)

Let’s note the word complains which occurs in the following context: “he would entertain and address the complains of the Yoruba nation agitators.” The slot in which the word occurs certainly belongs to a noun. But is the word (complain) a noun? Not at all. Here lies the problem. The form is not a noun but a verb. The noun form is complaint. We now devote attention to illustrating the usage of the verb (complain) and the noun (complaint).

Now read the following sentences: 1) You cannot complain because you partly created the problem. 2) The man complains too often about food but he hardly gives his wife enough money for domestic matters. 3) Nigerians don’t want to pay taxes but complain about poor infrastructure. 4) Western nations often complain about the Nigerian democratic culture forgetting their sordid influence on our history. 5) You have a right to complain and we also have a right to ask you for a better alternative. 6) I would rather complain openly than grumble and backbite. 7) Christians are not to complain about their leaders. Rather, they are to pray for them and, where possible, counsel them. 8) Customers are already complaining about the reduction in the quality and quantity of our products. 9) Students have been complaining about poor quality of instruction. 10) The followers who complain too much about their leaders may lack leadership qualities. 11) Are you surprised that some people complain about God?

The noun form is complaint: 1) Your complaints are usually baseless. 2) The committee members will not entertain frivolous complaints. 3) All petitions and complaints must be accompanied by supporting documents. 4) The woman says she is sick and tired of her husband’s unending complaints about almost everything. 5) I have stopped complaining since my complaints have yielded no positive results. 6) We have lodged a formal complaint against the accountant regarding delay in payment of salaries. 7) The leaders will be forced to act when the complaints are becoming too frequent. 8) Your complaints are being addressed by appropriate authorities. 9) You should not allow your complaints to degenerate into insubordination. 10) Your complaints must be devoid of bitterness, hostility and hatred. 11) Their complaints have nothing to do with money. 12) Repeated and habitual complaints will wear the leaders out.

Do not say: My complains are many. Say: My complaints are many. Do not say: God hates complains. Say: God hates complaints. Do not say: Your complains are receiving attention. Say: Your complaints are receiving attention. Do not say: I don’t have any complain. Say: I don’t have any complaint. Do not say: This complain is unheard-of. Say: This complaint is unheard-of. Do not say: She has been repeating the same complain month after month. Say: She has been repeating the same complaint month after month.

Three other words—and their usage—are worth considering here. These are: refrain, restrain/restraint, and constrain/constraint. To refrain from doing something is to deliberately avoid doing it. Let’s read the following sentences: 1)Members of the public have been advised to refrain from making comments on the desirability or otherwise of the corporate existence of Nigeria. 2)Health officials have been advising residents to refrain from dumping refuse in waterways to avoid disastrous flooding. 3)Principals and headmasters have been warned to refrain from collecting unauthorized fees from students. 4)To avoid being misunderstood by people who are not familiar with the situation, I have refrained from making any pronouncement on the development. 5)Those who cannot refrain from talking are advised to leave the hall. 6)It is in his own interest to refrain from interacting with the controversial lady.

Please note that the word is a verb, and we have of necessity allowed it to occur consistently in the verbal slot. In addition, let us note that it occurs regularly with the particle from. The two words together form an indissoluble idiom.

Now restrain: When you restrain someone or yourself you prevent that person or yourself from doing something or acting in a particular way. The restraining may be physical or emotional. Let’s read the following sentences: 1)It was with great difficulty that I restrained myself from hitting him in the face. 2)She was boiling inside, and it was obvious she managed to restrain herself from making explosive remarks. 3)The man charged towards the policeman, intent on strangling him, but was restrained by two hefty men. 4)Tipsy and horny, it was a miracle that he managed to restrain himself from going the whole hog with the lady.5)We have a duty as Christians to restrain ourselves from doing anything that is antithetical to our faith. 6)There were already signs that he would soon grow violent, but this time he would restrain himself and avoid destroying the household utensils bought by his wife.

The noun form is restraint. Let’s read the following sentences: 1)Men are often advised to exercise restraint in their dealings with women. 2)In life, there are times for sensible and productive restraint, and there are times for freedom, complete, wholesome freedom. 3)Business activities call for wisdom, calm calculation, and restraint. 4)Seasoned diplomats know when to act swiftly and freely and when to exercise restraint. 5)One should be sensible enough to exercise restraint among strangers and in a foreign land. 6)As one grows older, one’s sense of restraint should increase. 7) A sound sense of restraint is usually a function of cultural education.

Next, we consider the verb constrain. A thing that constrains a person or another thing limits his/its action, freedom of action, development, forces him/it to do or not to do certain things. Let’s read the following sentences: 1)Family ties often constrain people from taking up jobs from particular locations. 2)Poverty constrains people’s educational attainment in Africa. 3)There should be laws to constrain parents to send their female children to school. 4 Citizens should be constrained by patriotism to report crime to the police. 5)Constrained by love, he often helps his wife in the kitchen. 6)I feel constrained by honour to confess my misdeeds openly. 7)Expansion of a farm is often constrained by availability of land and funds. 8)The prosperity of any business organization is constrained as much by financial and human resources as by the vision of the founding director(s).

The noun form is constraint. The following sentences illustrate its usage: 1)The association died a natural death as a result of financial constraints. 2)But for cultural constraints (such as what people would say, what would become of the children, etc)the marriage would have ended in divorce a long time ago. 3)Powerful as the presidency is, it is subject to the constraints of checks and balances. 4)There are constraints on the powers of the governor that guarantee that those powers are not abused. 5)Social constraints even in an overly patriarchal society like ours prevent husbands from acting irresponsibly. 6)Working within the constraints of limited resources, we can only expect modest achievements. 7)The constitution privides the needed constraints on the powers of public officials. 8)Every human being works within the constraint of the limited time available to him in life.