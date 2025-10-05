Dangote, NUPENG, PENGASSAN and public interest…

TWO of my ardent readers and friends prevailed on me to comment on the ongoing scuffle between Dangote refinery on the one hand and the two Labour unions in the oil and gas sector, NUPENG (Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers) and PENGASSAN (Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria) on the other. While junior workers in the oil and gas sector belong to NUPENG, PENGASSAN houses senior staff in the same commanding height of the nation’s economy, the cash-cow that we have milked relentlessly since crude oil was first discovered by Shell-BP in commercial quantity at Oloibiri in present-day Bayelsa state in 1956, to the unfortunate abandonment of agriculture, the initial mainstay of the country’s economy. Overriding public interest also commands that I do.

Consequences of oil workers’ strike

With the two workers’ unions in the critical oil sector spoiling for a fight with the management of Dangote refinery, the consequences and reverberations of any industrial action will be felt by all and sundry. Anticipation of fuel scarcity that will undoubtedly ensue will lead to panic-buying by motorists and other users of petroleum products. Queues will form at fuel stations with the attendant consequences of disruption of seamless movement of persons, goods and services. Characteristically, petrol station managers will cash-in on the situation to further milk an already traumatised citizenry. Expect hoarding of the commodity. Expect, also, accidents arising therefrom and the attendant loss of life and property. Touts hiking fuel in bottles and jerry-cans will line our major roads, accentuating the scarcity and exacerbating the suffering of the people. Transportation fare from one location to another will balloon and food costs, unbearable at the moment, will shoot through the roof. Every imaginable item and services, including medicine and medicaments, school fees, rents, name it, will climb up, thus piling more misery on hapless Nigerians. The marginalization of Nigerian workers in favour of foreign nationals will further deepen unemployment, heighten youth restiveness, shoot up crime rate, and the JAPA syndrome will become accentuated. No one prays for another #ENDSARSNOW! Neither does anyone want the Arab Spring or Nepal to happen here! But we must watch it!

War by proxies?

Says Dante Alighieri, in his famous work titled “Inferno”: “The hottest places in Hell are reserved for those who in times of great moral crisis maintain their neutrally” May we never experience an inferno here in NIgeria! Echoes our own Wole Soyinka in “The Man Died”: “The man dies in all who keep silent in the face of tyranny!” Some said NUPENG and PENGASSAN are resisting the tyranny of one man and his audacious ambition to capture, confiscate and appropriate unto himself the entire downstream sector of the oil and gas section of the commanding height of the nation’s economy. Dangote refinery counters that they are victims of a relentless and sustained sabotage by workers whose corruption threatens to up-end their multi-billion dollar investment.

What we are witnessing on the surface is a labour dispute between the Management of a refinery and its workers, but beneath, the struggle is more vicious and deadly. It is a fight for control of the goose that lays the golden egg for Nigeria, touted as Africa’s giant and its leading oil-producing nation. As a monopolist moves stealthily in well-measured steps but scantily-concealed manner to extend his tentacles like an octopus into the country’s life-wire, competitors are stopping at nothing to checkmate him and reverse the advantages he has chalked up against them over time. When he had the opportunity, the monopolist seized it with both hands. While others were buying private jets, stashing off-shore accounts and embarking on spending binge in Dubai and other exotic locations, someone chose to invest his own loot, as some of his competitors have described it, in an investment that has become a game-changer in a country where governments are steep in inefficiency and corruption. The other side of the story, however – and this is frightening – is what happened the moment the monopolist took total control of cement, sugar, etc. The people’s misery tripled, in place of the succor they were promised.

Between investment and profligacy

But who is to blame? If you chance, on a platter, on the footprints of a mad man and fail to cash-in on it to enter into stupendous riches, is it a sane man that will be careless with his own footprints? The story is told of a Lagos-based Afro-juju musician from Ogun state who, in 1990, invested N20 million, which is the value of billions of Naira by today’s exchange rate, to construct a mansion in the Iju-Ishaga area of Lagos. When completed, the mansion was said to be the talk-of-town. People trooped there to behold its splendour. It was the type the Yoruba people call “a-wo-si-fila” – a wonderment, to put it mildly. Be-that-as-it-may, call the mansion a cost centre – a liability. Today, they say the mansion has fallen into bad times, like similar mansions that once belonged to the Ugandan dictator Idi Amin Dada and his Zairean counterpart Mobutu SeseSeko. The story is also told of another Nigerian, this time from Delta state, who invested a similar amount of 20 million Naira at about the same time as the musician to start a small bank. Call that an investment. Today, that small bank has become one of the country’s leading commercial banks, worth billions, if not trillions of Naira. So, who is to blame? If someone invested his own loot while others fritter theirs, who is to blame? But once bitten, twice shy!

We were told the Dangote refinery cost between 18 and 20 billion dollars to build; his critics say it costs far less. Admirers of the man say the refinery was a testament to his business acumen; but his critics say it was evidence of the unfair trade favours he curried from successive governments since the return to civilian rule in 1999, especially so from the Muhammadu Buhari administration (2015 – 2023). While some say Dangote succeeded where successive Nigerian governments failed, others counter that his so-called success story was at our collective expense and that the refinery was built on our back. To such critics, it will not even be out of place if the refinery is nationalised! But if they do – granted but not conceding – who runs it? Will the government not run it aground like it has done the government-owned refineries?

What’s at stake?

PENGASSAN and NUPENG may be right when they said they were fighting for workers rights at the Dangote refinery. Unionization is an internationally-recognised right of workers. Freedom of association is enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended). Suspect every employer of labour that seeks, be it flagrantly or surreptitiously, to abridge the rights of workers to organize. Such employers have skeletons in their cupboards. They have something to hide. And such hidden motives are usually sinister. The unions also alleged that there was no due consultation before 800 workers were sacked; there was no fair hearing; and the process was, through and through, shadowy and opaque, without transparency and justification.

But we cannot pretend not to know that there are many of Dangote’s competitors who are happy each time his ship runs into bad weather. Unfortunately, some of the time, Dangote’s misfortunes are self-inflicted. Like capitalism, which Marxism says have embedded in it the seeds of its own destruction, the monopolistic tendencies of the practised monopolist also drives him to self-destruct, thus leading him to overplay his hand as he stretches his advantage beyond elasticity and carries his luck too far. A man who knows too well how he got into his riches is edgy when confronted by forces he knows are privy to his underbelly and what to do to unsettle, if not completely unhinge, him. The last, therefore, may not have been heard about the tango between Dangote refinery and the forces arrayed against it.

Back-and forth!

The labour unions alleged that 800 Nigerian workers were sacked because they dared to unionize. Two: That 2000 Indian workers were recruited in the face of millions of Nigerian unemployed youths pounding the streets in search of jobs. Three: That qualified Nigerians were replaced by Indians. Four: That many of the Indians so recruited lacked the appropriate Immigration documents. Five: That sacking Nigerian workers while retaining the services of Indian workers violates the spirit and letters of Section 7 of the Labour Act which prohibits discrimination in the workplace and enshrines fair and equal treatment. Six: That despite Dangote refinery’s pretentious attempts to mask its real intentions, the sacked Nigerian workers were targeted because they voluntarily elected to exercise their right to unionize. “When the witch cries in the night and the child dies in the morning, what do you expect”, asked PENGASSAN’s General Secretary, Lumumba Okugbawa.

The right of workers to unite was the first declaration made by Karl Marx in the “Communist Manifesto”. Thus, the rallying cry of revolutionary workers all over the world became “Workers of all countries, unite! You have nothing to lose but your chains” Those very chains are what capitalists do not want workers to lose!

The Dangote refinery counters that over 3000 Nigerian workers are still in its employment and none of its workers was victimised on account of unionization; but that some workers were sacked as a result of repeated acts of sabotage, culminating in the need to take firm and appropriate action to protect life and property, address safety concerns; and, of course, protect the good health of the company. They described the refinery as a “strategic national asset”, which should be protected for the benefit of Nigerians and the refinery’s partners across Africa, and in the overall economic interest of thousands of people whose livelihood depends on it.

Nigerian workers: Enemies of their own selves?

We must listen to the Dangote refinery on this! There is a worrisome trend whereby Nigerian workers themselves are the ones eating up and running down both public and private businesses set up here in this country, only for them to turn round and complain of unemployment! I listened to a post on social media where some Ghanaian businessmen equally complained of the same scourge in Ghana. Is this, then, an African malaise? I suffered that scourge as a small employer of labour in my own little corner. Rather than set up factories and businesses here, anyone who has been so dealt with by their Nigerian employees will prefer to put their funds in Treasury bills and save themselves the stress, and the stark reality of losing all their investments while the scoundrels pound the street in search of their next victims. What is Labour doing about this? Or are they only interested in the check-off dues they collect from workers?

Most times when we advocate for fiscal federalism or true federalism, it is mere sloganeering and hot air. Over-centralization, which decades of the military’s command-and-control structure, has imposed on us, has permeated every sector of our national life, including, tragically, the so-called democratic or revolutionary movements. Democratic organisations like the trade unions, rather than organize from top to bottom, ought to organize from bottom upward. So we should have, using my own Ondo state as an example, Ondo State Labour Congress, and not Nigeria Labour Congress (Ondo State chapter); ditto for NBA, NMA, NUT, NUJ, etc. Checkoff dues, to be made voluntary, should be paid at the state level by willing members. States should be free to affiliate at the centre, if it serves their interest.

Much of the views expressed here may please neither Dangote nor Labour; but who cares?