Community seeks end to gender-based violence

In a significant step toward community-led action against gender-based violence (GBV), the Agbarere community in Ilorin has launched a Community Social Charter; a framework aimed at protecting women and girls, promoting gender equality, and holding perpetrators of abuse accountable.

The charter was unveiled by the Community Head, Alhaji Kadir Baba Yusuf, and endorsed by traditional, religious, and civic leaders.

The event marked a direct result of the Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative (BBYDI)’s sustained engagement and mobilisation of influential traditional rulers, supported by the Ford Foundation.

Agbarere is one of several communities BBYDI is supporting across Kwara State to catalyse sustainable social transformation in order to ensure that women and girls are not only protected but also have a seat at the table in traditional decision-making spaces, with clear mechanisms in place to punish GBV offenders.

As part of the launch event, over 250 participants, including traditional rulers, religious leaders, women and youth representatives, security agencies, and civil society actors joined the dialogue.

Gender advocate and educationist, Mrs. Funmilayo Olutimehin, delivered a powerful keynote on “Community Responsibility in Ending Gender-Based Violence,” calling for a collective stand against harmful norms and unwavering support for survivors.

In a parallel session, BBYDI’s Communications Director, Mr. Sanni Alausa-Issa, stressed the importance of male engagement in the fight against GBV.

“We cannot end gender-based violence without confronting the roles that harmful masculinities play and replacing them with values rooted in empathy, respect, and accountability,” he said.

BBYDI Executive Director, Nurah Jim oh-Sanni, affirmed the importance of the charter as a tool for community-led accountability and ownership, saying “Our goal is to build a system where communities don’t wait for external interventions but take charge themselves. We’re here to support them with the tools, knowledge, and platforms they need.”

With more engagements planned across Kwara State, BBYDI said it remains committed to advancing the fight against GBV through education, community mobilisation, and partnerships with traditional and religious institutions.

