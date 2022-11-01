Community head laments as suspected cultists kill 2 in Ilorin community

Latest News
By Biola Azeez - Ilorin
Community head laments, Kwara flags off , kidnapped children regain freedom, Decomposing bodies of two missing ladies found in Kwara CMD's office, Herbalist in possession of human fibroid remanded in Kwara, two-year-old baby in Kwara, OPC Ajase-Ipo Kwara coordinator,Four killed as cult groups celebrate 8/8 in Kwara, Drivers get 50 vehicles NSCDC arrests 65-year-old man for abducting, sexually assaulting two minors in Kwara, One dies as miscreants, NSCDC begins manhunt as armed robbers lay siege on Kwara community, Seven die in Kwara lone auto accident, Five herdsmen sentenced, integrated maternal child health, Police kill three kidnappers , Police arrest suspected female ritualist in Kwara, One person killed, three arrested in Kwara cult attack, construction of multi-million naira Library , One feared dead in Kwara hijab protest, as government closes school, Man commits suicide over debt in Kwara, Two remanded for attacking police station in Kwara, Kwara Police recover decomposing body of kidnap victim, 17-year-old girl's corpse recovered inside well in Ilorin, Man commits suicide in Kwara for being impotent, benefit from scholarship programme, Gunmen kill popular herder, Gunmen kill female teenager in Kwara, Kidnap victim dies day after his freedom, Kidnappers demand N30m ransom, Landlords to face prosecution Olofa Kwara State Afonja Descendants, Kwara Muslims mark eid-el-fitr amid tight security, Kwara civil servants, 12 year old boy, Kwara senatorial candidates, Farmer raises alarm, Gunmen abduct three

A community head, the Alangua of Ibagun, in the Okelele of Ilorin metropolis, Malam Sakariyau Ilufemiloye, has condemned the invasion of the community by cultists.

The community head lamented that two persons were killed by suspected cultists in the community between Monday and Tuesday.

The Alangua in a statement signed on his behalf by the chairman of Ibagun Progressives Union (IPU), Alhaji Kuranga Omomeji Morogun, urged parents and guardians to enlighten their children and wards on the dangers of being involved in cultism.

He also enjoined the heads of various families in the community to counsel their children against involvement in cultism, while appealing to religious leaders in the area to make preaching against youth’s involvement in cultism a focal point.

He traced the unacceptable upsurge in cultist activities in the Ibagun-Okeleke community to the infiltration of the area by intruders, said the community was noted for its peaceful nature.

“As part of efforts to stem the tide of cultism in the area, the Alangua has summoned an emergency meeting of all the family heads in the community while a meeting of members of the IPU security committee has also been summoned.

“Meanwhile, the state government has intervened by swiftly cordoning off the area through patrol and surveillance by security operatives.

“The government’s intervention is to allay the fears of the residents and as well guarantee the security of the innocent residents who are going about their daily lawful businesses and endeavour.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More