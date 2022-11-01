Community head laments as suspected cultists kill 2 in Ilorin community

A community head, the Alangua of Ibagun, in the Okelele of Ilorin metropolis, Malam Sakariyau Ilufemiloye, has condemned the invasion of the community by cultists.

The community head lamented that two persons were killed by suspected cultists in the community between Monday and Tuesday.

The Alangua in a statement signed on his behalf by the chairman of Ibagun Progressives Union (IPU), Alhaji Kuranga Omomeji Morogun, urged parents and guardians to enlighten their children and wards on the dangers of being involved in cultism.

He also enjoined the heads of various families in the community to counsel their children against involvement in cultism, while appealing to religious leaders in the area to make preaching against youth’s involvement in cultism a focal point.

He traced the unacceptable upsurge in cultist activities in the Ibagun-Okeleke community to the infiltration of the area by intruders, said the community was noted for its peaceful nature.

“As part of efforts to stem the tide of cultism in the area, the Alangua has summoned an emergency meeting of all the family heads in the community while a meeting of members of the IPU security committee has also been summoned.

“Meanwhile, the state government has intervened by swiftly cordoning off the area through patrol and surveillance by security operatives.

“The government’s intervention is to allay the fears of the residents and as well guarantee the security of the innocent residents who are going about their daily lawful businesses and endeavour.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE