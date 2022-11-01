Terror alert: Again FCTA orders installation of CCTVs in public places

Arising from the series of security advisory issued by some Embassies in Abuja warning their citizens to avoid public places in the nation’s capital, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Executive Committee (EXCO) has enjoined residents to install Close-Circuit Television (CCTV) in public places and buildings.

The EXCO also reassured the residents of the FCT of their safety, insisting that adequate security arrangements have been made to sustain the state of law and order in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The EXCO, which gave this assurance during its 12th Meeting at Gwarinpa I District, Abuja, said every necessary arrangement has been made by the government in conjunction with security agencies to safeguard the lives and property of all residents.

According to the EXCO, “Even before the issuance of the advisory, the security agencies have maintained and upscaled surveillance through their personnel within the Federal Capital City to ward off any security breach.

“The installation of Close-Circuit Television (CCTV) in public places and buildings, to complement ongoing efforts by government at tackling the prevailing security challenges in the country in line with National Security Council advice will no doubt, enhance surveillance and deter criminal activities around the Federal Capital City, Abuja,” the EXCO stated.

The EXCO recalled that the Minister of the FCT, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, had earlier convened an emergency security meeting where issues concerning the security alert given by some embassies in Abuja, to their citizens were exhaustively discussed and measures are taken to sustain the current state of security and prevent any breach.

The meeting, however, urged residents to cooperate at all times with the security agencies by volunteering useful and timely information that will assist in nipping any form of criminality in the bud.

The EXCO noted that the first phase of the joint security operation by G-7; being states that are contiguous to the FCT, which ended on the 25th of October, this year, recorded a remarkable success, especially with the arrest of bandits and rescue of kidnapped victims.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja, the FCT Director of Information and Communication Muhammad Hazat Sule stated that; “Today’s FCT EXCO meeting was presided over by the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, who represented the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, and attended by the Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister, Mallam Bashir Mai-Borno, Secretaries of Mandate Secretariats, AMMC Coordinator among others.”

