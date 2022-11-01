Stay of execution: Nnamdi Kanu to approach Supreme Court 

Kanu’s lawyer, Barr Ifeanyi Ejiofor, in a statement to the media, Monday, said he has asked his team of lawyers to file a suit at the Supreme Court to challenge the stay of execution order.

Ejiofor disclosed that Kanu gave the order when they visited him in Kanu’s DSS dungeon on Monday.

“I visited Onyendu today at the Headquarters of the State Security Service (DSS) Abuja, to specifically brief him on the outcome of the Court of Appeal ruling of Friday last week, staying the execution of Onyendu’s Appeal Court Judgement.

“Apart from critical legal strategies which will remain private, Onyendu did not hesitate in giving our legal team a nod to immediately proceed with an appeal at the Supreme Court against the ruling of the Court of Appeal staying the execution of its Judgement, which expectedly, is to be heard under the Supreme Court Fast Track Rules.

“Procedures towards an expeditious hearing of the appeal were agreed upon and we are very hopeful that it shall still end in praises, God being our Helper.

“As we had earlier stated, be assured that the Court of Appeal Judgement which vindicated Onyendu, and consequently discharged him of every bogus allegation, still subsists, it has not been set aside.

“Onyendu’s legal team eminently led by Chief Mike Ozekome will vigorously pursue an appeal at the Supreme Court against the ruling of the Court of Appeal staying the execution of Onyendu’s landmark victory at the Court of Appeal,” the statement reads.