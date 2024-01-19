Residents of Oko-Olowo and Ayelabowo communities of Ilorin South local government area of Kwara state, under the aegis of Warafanahu Makana Aliyah Joint Community, have appealed to federal government to construct a flyover at the ever-busy Oko-Olowo junction on Ogbomoso-Jebba highway in Ilorin.

In a statement issued by the chairman, Warafanahu Makana Aliyah Joint Community, Mallam Sulyman Ayelabowo and the Secretary, Ibrahim Yusuf Hajji, the community expressed sadness over the growing loss of lives to accidents in that axis.

“This appeal becomes imperative in view of many lives that have been lost because of various accidents at the junction. This ugly situation is becoming worrisome and recurring decimal to the extent that the lives of pedestrians plying the area is not safe. This road is a very important route for every Nigerian, it serves as linkage between for North Central states and South West states, linking to Jebba, Mokwa, Abuja, Kogi State, Ogbomosho, Kishi, Saki, Oyo, Ibadan, Lagos, Kaiama, Ilesha Baruba and other different other cities in Kwara, Oyo and Niger states.

“On November 24, 2023, an accident occurred which claimed 25 lives, 15 persons injured and property worth billions of naira lost. On the 16th of December, 2023, another accident occurred involving a trailer and a bus which left many injured.

“Another ghastly accident occurred on Monday January 15, 2024 which involved a trailer carrying petroleum product, a tipper and motorcycle which later caught fire and claimed many casualties”.

The community also appealed to the Kwara state government to approach the federal government in order to facilitate construction of the flyover at the junction to reduce accidents in that axis.

“We have resolved to seek the intervention of the Federal and State Governments to help us in facilitating the quick intervention in terms of provision of flyover and other useful alternatives to prevent the issue of accidents at the junction. We would be glad if this request is given prompt attention”, the statement reads.

