BBNaijaAllStars housemates, Whitemoney, Neo Energy, Alex Unusual and houseguest Sholzy have been evicted from the BBNaijaAllstars edition.

Whitemoney was the 9th housemate to be evicted from the show, Neo Energy, the 10th and AlexUnusual being the 11th.

As Ebuka announced Whitemoney’s eviction, himself and the housemates looked shocked. Being a former winner of the reality show, they were probably expecting he would get into the finals but what is this edition without a surprise??

Here is how viewers voted; Neo Energy was the least of the 3 evicted housemates, he garnered 4.36% votes. White money had 8.06% and Alex 13.41%.

Sholzy was also evicted during the live show. He made a dramatic exit out of the house on his eviction. Watch his hilarious performance here:

See epic performance from omashola sholzy as he got evicted from the #BigBrotherNaijaAlIStars house Warri 😁😁 #BBNaijaAllStars ilebaye whiteMoney pere Alex ceec naira Marley Sammy larry pic.twitter.com/bSoFLCbl4I — IscoVJ + vibes 🎤 (@Iscocece) September 17, 2023

However, the Warri man came in as one of the houseguests of the season and according to the host of the reality TV show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the guests who joined the house won’t be contesting for the prize money.

Notably, Sholzy was the last houseguest to be evicted which means all remaining housemates are contesting for the prize money.

