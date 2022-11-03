Commonwealth awards FMC Jabi best public health institution

The Common Wealth of Nations has awarded Federal Medical Center, Jabi, Abuja, the ‘Best Public Health Institution’ of the year.

The award presented by the Common Wealth Medical Association also had, Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Sa’ad Ahmed bestowed with the ‘Common Wealth Health Advocate of the Year Award’.

The President of the Common Wealth Medical Association Dr Osahon Enabulele said that the award is in recognition of the diligence, excellence and commitment of those within and outside the health system.

He said: “The recipients who were carefully and objectively selected by the selection committee were done in recognition of their efforts in promoting health system performance, delivery of quality services and the well-being and welfare of the citizens.

“The award is geared towards promoting quality service delivery and to motivate health care workers to continue to produce and increase their productivity”.

“The award scheme which had a quality selection team and process ensured that there was no dispute about the process as it could be verified online on its website”.

“I have transversed the length and breadth of several countries in the world, engaging with several physicians and health care professionals and indeed citizens of these countries.





“I must say that everywhere I go to, I am amazed at the very serious commitment that the health care professionals, physicians and those health care workers, give to service their fellow beings.

“In terms of rendering care and everywhere you go, you find out that in spite of their challenges and constraints, they are undeterred to execute their role in society.

“It is even worse in Africa, where it is seen as a normal thing, nobody cares, and a lot is expected of you.

“And for those who appreciate Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, you will see that appreciation of self-esteem, collective or individual, is very important.

“So as one who believes in recognition of works, self, individual of collective works, I have always put it in my leadership agenda, the need to motivate excellence.

“This is to motivate those who are really committed to the delivery of quality services, to those who are excellently performing their responsibilities and I always make it to be objective,” he said.

On his part, Prof. Sa’ad Ahmed, Chief Medical Director, FMC Jabi, Abuja, appreciated the association for the recognition of himself and the health facility.

Ahmed, who appreciated the staff for their support, assured us that the health facility will continue to put the patients first in their endeavours.

“This is a challenge to do more and we want to assure, you that we will do more, though we may have our challenges, we will look at the positive side of everything.

“We have quite resilient staff, who are ready to put in their efforts to positive changes”. He added.