PDP North-East ex-officio, Mole Istifanus resigns party’s membership 

As the leadership crisis that is rocking the Gombe State chapter of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) escalates, a North-East Ex-officio of the party, Mrs Mole Istifanus Bennet has resigned from the party in Gombe state.

Mole Istifanus, who was the immediate past State’s Women Leader in the state did not state the reason for her resignation but it may not be unconnected with her displeasure with the way the party is running its affairs recently.

Her letter of resignation dated 3rd November 2022 was addressed to the PDP Chairman of her Kaltungo West Ward and was delivered to the party.

She, however, thanked the party for the opportunity given to her to serve and be part of it until Thursday, 3rd November 2022 when she resigned.

The letter reads in parts, “I wish to humbly write and respectfully inform you of my decision to withdraw my membership from the party as from today”

“I would want to use this medium to most sincerely thank the leadership of the party at all levels for giving me the opportunity to serve”, She further wrote.

It was, however, gathered that her resignation is not unconnected with the protest she led some women against what she termed as injustice meted on them by the Party and the gubernatorial candidate, Muhammed Barde and his use of offensive language against the women folk over his comment in a leaked audio trending in the social media.

Muhammad Barde’s purported telephone conversation with some party stalwarts was leaked where he allegedly called some prominent stalwarts of the party different names.

Though his campaign office had denied the authenticity of the audio, he was at the Party secretariat where he publicly apologized to those whose names were mentioned in the leaked audio.

