Commit our country into the hands of God ― Gov. Yahaya Bello tells Kogi Muslim pilgrims

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has charged Kogi 2022 intending Muslim Pilgrims to use their sojourn to the Holy land to commit our dear country into the hands of Almighty God for intervention at such a critical period in our history.

While addressing the 370 air-bound pilgrims at the permanent Hajj camp in Abuja, he stressed the need for them to be good ambassadors of the state and to ensure that their actions while on pilgrimage bring accolades to the confluence state.

Governor Bello who paid a visit to the Kogi delegation at the Permanent Hajj Camp in Bassan, Abuja as part of the preparation for their departure to Saudi Arabia, urged them to ensure they rendered assistance to each other while they eschew love and togetherness.

The governor while praying for their safe travels to and fro the holy land, also asked that as representatives from the state, prayers should also be offered for the continued peace, unity and progress of Kogi state.

“It is my fervent prayers that Almighty Allah will take you safely to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He warned against anyone escaping from their camps, saying “Nigeria is a very good country, and called on all the pilgrims to pray for the progress and development of Kogi state and Nigeria as a whole.

The governor thereafter directed that each pilgrim should be given $100 dollars, which he said is in keeping with the tradition of his late mother.

Reacting, HRH, Alh Ahmed Tijani Muhammad Anaje the Amirul Hajj for Kogi State for 2022, thanked the governor for all his assistance to the pilgrims.

He assured that the pilgrims will pray for the peace, progress and security of Kogi state and Nigeria.





