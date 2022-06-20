Bowen University appoints alumnus as brand ambassador

Bowen University has appointed an alumnus, Bukunmi Adeaga- Ilori, a graduate of Mass communication, as a Brand Ambassador for the university. The appointment is for a period of five years.

Speaking at the official decoration of the appointee recently, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Joshua Ogunwole, stated that Bowen University has a tradition of identifying with its illustrious alumni who are making a tremendous impact in their various fields, home and the Diaspora, based their professions and lives on the university’s core values; Godliness, excellence and leadership.

He said: “Bowen University is passing through a repositioning and re-branding process, and when we see our brand that exhibits our core values- Godliness, excellence, entrepreneurship, innovation and social responsibility, the institution does identify with such persons to encourage them. So, We are celebrating Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori having met the criteria. It takes a champion to acknowledge and celebrate another champion. We are becoming a champion in what we do. Definitely, we need to celebrate individuals, students and alumni who are doing well, representing us well in the industry of their careers. That is what we are doing. It is a homecoming to Bukunmi.

“This is a young lady who has a lot of followership. And when you see such, it is only appropriate to celebrate them. And because we have this brand ambassador thing and people who fit into our core values can also be our ambassadors. That is one of the reasons we are celebrating her as a Bowen University Brand Ambassador.”

Speaking in the same vein, the Director of the Directorate of Parents and Corporate Affairs of the university, Mrs Foluke Ayuba, confirmed that Bukunmi Adeaga- Ilori stands out among her peers in her field, describing her as an achiever. According to her, Adeaga-Ilori respects excellence and represents everything that Bowen University stands for.

”She is a great inspiration to other young people within the university. To that extent, she was invited to be a brand ambassador. Our alumni are doing great things all over the world,” she said.

In her repose, Adeaga-Ilori, the new Bowen University brand ambassador, expressed joy over the award the university conferred on her. She said: “I feel honoured and really excited. It is amazing. I did not expect it to be like this. Every undergraduate. need to be themselves and do their best. Whatever they do now will accumulate to how they become in the future, she advised.

