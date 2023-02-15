Alphonsus Agborh | Asaba

The well-being of drivers took the centre stage when the Delta State government organised a three-day capacity building workshop for them as a way of improving their performances on the road.

With the theme “Accident prevention strategies and drivers health” the workshop was put together for drivers/mechanic and work superintendents in the state public service in Asaba.

The state’s Transport Commissioner, Chief Mike Okah said that training and re-training were cardinal to the human capital development of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration.

The commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr Gabriel Fuludu, reiterated the need for drivers to go through regular medical checks, blaming their seldom visit to hospitals for checks on busy schedules with their bosses.

The drivers course outline included safety precautions when driving, crisis/stress management, visual test, blood pressure test (BP), civil service rules and regulations as well as drivers and modern computerised/electronics vehicles.

The participants were trained on how to always be friendly and sincere when dealing with their bosses, as well as being guided with the civil service rules and regulations.

Mr Promise Sapele, who spoke on ‘Stress Management’, advised participants to always avoid activities that could lead to emotional and psychological stress, adding that such could be detrimental to their health and their jobs.

The Director of Mechanical Engineering Services, Mr Emmanuel Akpojotor, charged the drivers to reciprocate government gestures, by being dedicated, hardworking and humble to their bosses in the discharge of their duties.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE