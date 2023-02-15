Jacob Segun Olatunji – Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday granted the Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Femi Fani-Kayode administrative bail. after being grilled over alleged Military Coup he reportedly recently made

This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja by the Spokesperson of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya,

The statement said that Chief Fani-Kayode directed to make routine returns to the Office with effect from Wednesday, 15th February, 2023 till otherwise.

According to the statement, the Service invited the former Minister of Aviation to its National Headquarters, Abuja, on 13th February, 2023 in respect of an investigation of some of his allegations and insinuations relating to issues relevant to​ National Security.

The statement reads, ” Department of State Services (DSS) hereby informs the public that it invited Chief Femi Fani-Kayode to its National Headquarters, Abuja, on 13th February, 2023

” The invitation was in respect of an investigation of some of his allegations and insinuations relating to issues relevant to​ National Security.

“Chief Fani-Kayode faced a Panel which interviewed him on the subject matter. Afterwards, the Service granted him administrative bail and directed that he makes routine returns to the Office with effect from Wednesday, 15th February, 2023 till otherwise. The investigation, however, continues.





The Service however urged “political parties and their media managers advised to apply restraint in their utterances and public communication engagements prior to and after the general elections.

According to it, ” This is to avoid heating up the polity and evoking tendencies that could lead to violent reactions as well as undermine peace and order.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE