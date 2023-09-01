The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja has paid an operational visit to the troops of Operation Hadin-Kai fighting Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State to address their challenges.

In an interview after a closed-door meeting with the top military commanders at Headquarters Joint Task Force, Maimalari cantonment in Maiduguri, on Friday, Lagbaja said his mission was also to assess operational situations and reinvigorate ongoing counterterrorism operations in the North-East.

Lagbaja noted that he has noticed new trends in the activities of the terrorists in the North-East region.

According to him, the terrorists are now reverting to abduction for ransom, pillaging for logistics, and attacking civilians with Improvised Explosive devices (IEDs).

“I came to the theatre this time around for an operational visit. I have just been briefed by the theatre commander on the operational, administrative, and other issues in the theatre.”.

“The whole essence of coming around this time is to have an opportunity to go around and physically interact with troops and hear from them so that the army headquarters can take appropriate action on the challenges confronting formations and units in the theatre to bring stability and peace to the people”.

“From here, I will be going to Dramaturu. I will talk with them to address the challenges we’ve observed in the theatre, like the kidnapping of civilians on the highways in Borno and the use of IEDs to attack convoys on the road”.

The COAS lauded the troops for the operational successes so far achieved, assuring that Combat

Enablers will be provided to support ongoing operations to further ensure more pronounced stability in the region.

