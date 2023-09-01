Popular Nollywood actor, Kevin Ikeduba, has become the latest celebrity to air his opinion about the arrest of over 100 suspected gays at a gay wedding in Ekpan, Delta State.

Tribune Online reports that the operatives of the Delta State Police Command earlier in the week arrested and paraded the suspected gays during a midnight raid.

Since the suspected gays were arrested, celebrities and social media users have continued to react differently to the development.

Reacting to the arrest earlier, popular crossdresser Bobrisky knocked the apprehended gays for their actions. He stated that they should not have planned such an act in Nigeria, knowing fully that it is considered illegal in the country.

Also, speaking of the arrest in a recent post, Kevin Ikeduba opined that putting all the suspected gays in one cell would be an amazing experience for them, rather than punishment.

He wrote, “Una arrest 100 gays, una put them for one cell, nor be honeymoon be that??? Warr.”