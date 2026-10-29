COAS commissions 1 Brigade complex, Logistics Base V store in Zamfara

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen W. Shuaibu, has commissioned the Headquarters of 1 Brigade Complex and the Operation FANSAN YAMMA Logistics Base V Store, Gusau, Zamfara State.

The historic projects, being part of critical areas of intervention, were commissioned on Thursday at the Headquarters 1 Brigade Nigerian Army Cantonment, Gusau, Zamfara State.

“When I assumed leadership of the Nigerian Army, I set out a clear command philosophy, to foster a professional, well-equipped, and welfare-oriented Army.”

The COAS, represented by the Commander, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Maj Gen W. B. Idris, reiterated that no army can achieve operational excellence on the battlefield if its administrative and logistics foundations are weak.

He stated that personnel who operate from modern, fully equipped office facilities, and troops that are well sustained with timely provision of essential supplies, will perform their duties with greater focus, pride, resilience and efficiency.

“Our troops continue to conduct coordinated kinetic and non-kinetic operations aimed at restoring peace, security and stability across the Theatre, often in a challenging environment characterised by difficult terrain, dispersed communities and extended lines of communication.

“The new Headquarters 1 Brigade Complex meets modern administrative design geared towards streamlining command and control functions, enhancing administration and integrating digital technology for effective force management.

“The establishment of Logistics Base V in Gusau is therefore significant to the continued support of military operations within the Joint Operations Area and the wider North-West region.”

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The COAS expressed profound gratitude to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his unwavering support to the Nigerian Army.

Earlier, in his remarks, the Acting Commander, 1 Brigade Nigerian Army, Gusau, Col Joseph Umaru, represented by the Chief of Staff, 1 Brigade, Col Anderson Enemakwu, appreciated the Chief of Army Staff for his purposeful and progressive leadership.

The Brigade Commander highlighted that the project was envisioned under the exemplary leadership of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen W. Shuaibu, for the benefit of the Brigade and the Nigerian Army at large.

“I feel duty bound to most respectfully appreciate and commend the Chief of Army Staff for the purposeful and progressive leadership and for the infrastructural development that he continues to provide for the Nigerian Army.”

He said the Headquarters of 1 Brigade Complex was the first of its kind in Zamfara State, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.