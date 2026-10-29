Army commissions 36 family quarters for junior soldiers in Borno

The Nigerian Army has commissioned 36 family quarters for junior soldiers at the Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri, as part of efforts to improve troops’ welfare and operational readiness.

The accommodation, comprising three blocks of 12-family Corporals and Below Quarters, was commissioned on Thursday.

The Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, Major General I. A. Ajose, who represented the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, said decent accommodation remained critical to soldiers’ welfare and effectiveness.

Ajose said the project was in recognition of the sacrifices of junior personnel who play vital roles in military operations.

“Personnel welfare remains fundamental to the effective discharge of the Nigerian Army’s constitutional responsibilities,” he said.

He added that providing suitable accommodation, alongside adequate training and equipment, was necessary to sustain troops’ morale and operational readiness.

Ajose urged the beneficiaries to maintain the facilities, keep their surroundings clean and ensure proper use of the quarters. He also charged their commanders to ensure regular maintenance of the buildings and fittings.

He expressed optimism that the new accommodation would provide a comfortable living environment for the soldiers and their families and boost morale and operational effectiveness.