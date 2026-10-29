Coastal Highway: Female workers protest lack of restrooms, unpaid entitlements

Female workers engaged by Hitech Construction Company on Section 3B of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project in Cross River State have protested alleged poor welfare facilities at the construction site, including the absence of a dedicated restroom for women.

The female workers raised the concern as part of a wider protest by about 600 employees of the company, who have accused management of intimidation, unfair treatment, salary deductions, unpaid entitlements and poor working conditions.

The workers, who commenced the protest on 26 October, gathered on Wednesday at the Hitech construction yard in Awi, Akamkpa Local Government Area, demanding urgent action to improve their working conditions.

The female workers said the lack of a separate restroom for women was unacceptable, particularly given the number of employees working at the construction site.

They alleged that while female Nigerian workers struggled to access basic sanitary facilities, expatriate workers had access to multiple restrooms at the facility.

The workers said the situation had further compounded the difficulties they faced while working for long hours under demanding conditions at the project site.

The complaint formed part of broader allegations by workers that the company had failed to provide adequate welfare facilities for Nigerian employees.

Speaking during the protest, an earth-moving and level-checking worker, Ana Matthew, alleged that workers were also exposed to harsh weather conditions without adequate shelter.

Matthew claimed that workers continued to work during the day and at night despite alleged reductions in their payments.

Another worker, Stephen Oke, a trailer driver, accused the expatriate management of disrespecting and intimidating Nigerian workers, alleging that local employees performed much of the strenuous work on the project but were allegedly underpaid and maltreated.

A Quality Control/Laboratory worker, Esikere Peter, also alleged that workers’ paid hours had been reduced, resulting in significant salary losses.

Peter claimed that workers who previously received payment for four to eight hours were now being paid for only two hours. He also alleged that night shifts had been removed from workers’ bookings despite some employees working until about 11 p.m.

The protesting workers are also demanding the removal of the Project Manager, Mr Boutrous; the Site Manager, Mr Tony; and the Earth-Moving Supervisor, Mr Shabel, over alleged unfair treatment.

They further demanded the reinstatement of the Cross River State Liaison Officer, Mr Asuquo Ukpayang, whom they alleged had been sidelined by some expatriate managers.

Reacting to the complaints, Ukpayang expressed solidarity with the workers, saying he was aware of their concerns over salary deductions, unpaid entitlements and welfare.

He said the wife of the Cross River State Governor, Mrs Eyoanwan Otu, had previously raised concerns about workers’ welfare with the Hitech management and urged the company to ensure equitable treatment of its employees.

Ukpayang promised to engage the company’s senior and local management, the Federal Controller of Works and the Minister of Works to facilitate dialogue and resolve the dispute.

He urged the workers to remain peaceful and nominate representatives for negotiations, assuring them that their grievances would be addressed and legitimate outstanding payments made.

The workers, numbering about 600, vowed to sustain their protest until their demands, including improved welfare and better working conditions, were addressed.